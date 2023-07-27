Traffic mess: As schools reopen, so do traffic jams outside institutions

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 26

With schools formally reopening after the summer vacations, chaotic traffic jams outside their premises are back again. During the time to drop and pick up children, it’s usual for the parents to get stuck in traffic snarls.

Though the situation prevails for over half an hour in the morning and afternoon, other commuters passing through also face the daunting task of negotiating traffic in the jam, besides of course the parents.

Earlier, the traffic cops used to be present during the rush hours outside schools to manage the traffic but now policemen, though present, are more busy issuing challans than managing traffic.

“The traffic situation is chaotic. It seems like everyone is in a hurry, and no one wants to give way. It’s high time the authorities take notice and find a solution,” said a woman Swarna Arora, who was struggling to park her car outside the Sacred Heart school in Sarabha Nagar.

Another parent Amit Kishore who came to pick his daughter from BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, said, “Traffic jam during pick-up time is just as bad. I often find myself waiting for ages, worried that my child will get anxious or feel neglected. Sometimes I got stuck in traffic snarls and reach school late,” he added.

Some parents said the traffic jams pose a safety risk for their children. With cars inching forward, it’s easy for accidents to take place. There is a dire need for better measures in place.

‘Pick-&-drop point, no bus entry in narrow streets’

School buses coming to pick and drop children create a huge mess in the streets. Every morning and afternoon, buses can be seen entering the narrow streets posing a risk of accident. There should be one pick-and-drop point and buses should not be allowed to enter narrow streets. Some drivers even drive rashly as they are in a hurry to pick and drop school students.