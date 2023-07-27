 Traffic mess: As schools reopen, so do traffic jams outside institutions : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Traffic mess: As schools reopen, so do traffic jams outside institutions

Traffic mess: As schools reopen, so do traffic jams outside institutions

Traffic mess: As schools reopen, so do traffic jams outside institutions

Traffic chaos outside Sacred Heart Convent school at Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 26

With schools formally reopening after the summer vacations, chaotic traffic jams outside their premises are back again. During the time to drop and pick up children, it’s usual for the parents to get stuck in traffic snarls.

Though the situation prevails for over half an hour in the morning and afternoon, other commuters passing through also face the daunting task of negotiating traffic in the jam, besides of course the parents.

Earlier, the traffic cops used to be present during the rush hours outside schools to manage the traffic but now policemen, though present, are more busy issuing challans than managing traffic.

“The traffic situation is chaotic. It seems like everyone is in a hurry, and no one wants to give way. It’s high time the authorities take notice and find a solution,” said a woman Swarna Arora, who was struggling to park her car outside the Sacred Heart school in Sarabha Nagar.

Another parent Amit Kishore who came to pick his daughter from BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, said, “Traffic jam during pick-up time is just as bad. I often find myself waiting for ages, worried that my child will get anxious or feel neglected. Sometimes I got stuck in traffic snarls and reach school late,” he added.

Some parents said the traffic jams pose a safety risk for their children. With cars inching forward, it’s easy for accidents to take place. There is a dire need for better measures in place.

‘Pick-&-drop point, no bus entry in narrow streets’

School buses coming to pick and drop children create a huge mess in the streets. Every morning and afternoon, buses can be seen entering the narrow streets posing a risk of accident. There should be one pick-and-drop point and buses should not be allowed to enter narrow streets. Some drivers even drive rashly as they are in a hurry to pick and drop school students.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

3
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

4
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

5
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

6
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

7
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

8
Punjab

NIA arrests Vikram Brar, key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

9
Nation

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

10
Himachal

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM Modi sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 passed in Lok Sa...

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

City residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Dead cow lying on Tarn Taran bypass irks commuters

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

DU student molested in auto, 1 held

NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Looking forward: Desilt riverbed before rains, allow mining

2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: DC

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Floods, debris & replanting: Jalanpur farmers bear brunt of nature’s fury

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Punjab Governor visits flood-hit villages in Shutrana, Samana

Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

July rain breaks 13-yr record

100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged