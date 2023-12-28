Traffic police break own record of 3 years, add Rs 12.37 crore to government exchequer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

The Ludhiana traffic police has added Rs 12.37 crore to the state exchequer through 1.66 lakh challans for various offences in the past 11 months.

The department has broken its own record of the past three years in just 11 months. In 2020, the traffic police had challaned 1.2 lakh offenders and collected Rs 6.1 crore in fines. The department issued 1.22 lakh challans for violations and collected Rs 8.91 crore in penalties in 2021, while it collected Rs 8.26 crore against 1.45 lakh challans last year.

Other initiatives Reflective cones lined up on the railway road for separate lanes of autoXrickshaws

Separate lanes for buses at Jalandhar Bypass

Reflector tapes put on the horns of stray cattles to prevent road mishaps

Special bus way created at Samrala chowk by lining up cones to meet the daily rush

Fresh trial run of e-challaning conducted, can be launched in full mode from next year

DCP (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar told The Tribune here on Wednesday that traffic police have carried out extensive challaning drives in city in the past 11 months, due to which the past three years’ record of number of challans issued and fine collected has been surpassed. The launch of e-challan machines, which facilitate people in paying fine using UPI apps or credit/debit cards, added to the number of challans issued and penalties collected.

DCP Brar said challaning is not the sole motive of the police, adding the traffic police also conducted several educational events to educate people, especially school and college students, regarding traffic norms.

It is pertinent to mention here that traffic-related problems in old city markets continued due to the unhelpful attitude of shopkeepers and vendors.

Wrong parking MOst common offence by city people, 48,399 challans issued

Wrong parking turned out to be the main violation caught by the traffic police as 48,399 challans were issued in this regard followed by 37,165 for helmet related violations, 16,028 for unauthorised number plate, 7,301 for wrong side driving, 6,595 for without seatbelt, 5,606 for driving without licence, 5,448 for triple riding, 3,793 for using mobile phone while driving, 3,323 for jumping lights, 3,134 for underage driving and 2,852 for over-speeding.