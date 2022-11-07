Traffic police form special teams to check drunk driving in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 6

The Ludhiana traffic police have formed special teams to check the menace of drunk driving in the city. The teams will lay nakas near bars, restaurants, marriage palaces and especially highways, where strict checking will be done to act against tipsy drivers to prevent them from driving rashly and at high speed.

ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma, who has recently got the charge of traffic, is now leading the drive. He told The Tribune that a person driving in an inebriated state has greater chances of causing road mishaps.

“We have constituted four teams which will set up nakas at strategic places. Anyone engaged in drunk driving will be challaned on the basis of his breath test using an alcometer. The vehicle of such a person can also be impounded, besides imposing heavy penalty on him,” the ADCP said.

He said the drive was launched on Friday and more than 24 challans against drunk driving had been issued till Saturday night.

The traffic police have also warned people against resorting to ‘car-o-bar’ (converting cars into bars) on roads because now, random checking would be conducted and if anyone was caught, strict action would be taken as per law, Sameer Verma said.

“When the police take action against ‘car-o-bar’, it will help contain drunk driving and incidents of road rage in the city. Crackdown on this practice will also discourage crimes such as hooliganism, brawls and spontaneous quarrels, which sometimes take the shape of serious crimes,” the ADCP added.

He said the police would also create awareness among drivers regarding ill-effects of drunk driving. Awareness seminars would also be organised at public places to discourage the deadly practice, he added.

On Sunday night, the traffic police set up nakas at various spots to check drunk driving.