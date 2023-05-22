Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

The traffic police on Sunday organised a cycle rally in collaboration with cyclists clubs to culminate the 7th United Nations World Road Safety Week. The event was aimed at promoting road safety and fitness.

It saw an impressive turnout of over 2,500 cyclists who participated with enthusiasm. The event was a testament to the commitment of the Ludhiana police towards ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The Ludhiana police hope that it would inspire more people to take up cycling as a means of promoting a healthy lifestyle and contributing to a safer environment, said Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

The CP, JCP RS Brar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir and other senior police officials took active part in the rally. Sidhu led the rally which started from the Police Lines stadium and culminated at Sun View Shopping Plaza, South City.

“Pedal your way to a better you. Cycling not only strengthens your body but also clears your mind. Embrace the countless benefits of cycling and let the journey unfold before you,” DCP Brar said.

“Embrace benefits of cycling and let the wheels of your bicycle pave the way to improved physical fitness, mental well-being and a greener planet,” said ADCP Sameer Verma.