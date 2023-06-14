Traffic police issue challans for wrong parking, remove encroachments in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, June 13

On directions of the Ludhiana Police Commissioner, the traffic police today removed encroachments and challaned the drivers responsible for wrong parking, which lead to traffic chaos in Sahnewal.

ACP (Traffic) Gurpreet Singh, along with traffic zone in-charge Parminder Singh, traffic in-charge Kuldeep Singh, SHO Inderjit Singh Boparai, and their teams collectively conducted the drive against traffic rule violators, especially the ones who had parked their vehicles in a haphazard manner at the only market of the town.

Gurpreet said, “We will now act strictly against the violators who refuse to abide by the traffic rules and create problems for others. Today, we have issued challans to those who park their vehicles wrongly and multiply the problems of the commuters. Besides this, people driving without number plates, helmets, triple riders, drunkards will be penalised with challans there and then. The ones moving without a driving licence and using motorcycles with modified silencers shall also be taken to task.”

“This is not a single day campaign, it will be conducted every now and then. We are we will be able to bring in a healthy change with the passage of time as violations shall be reduced to a great extent,” he said.

Encroachments on the Sahnewal market road too were removed. The rehris, acting in connivance with the shopkeepers, were removed and the traffic police freed the portion illegally occupied by shopkeepers, thus creating a good space for the commuters and shoppers.

Traffic zone in-charge Parminder said the encroachments along the shops have been removed and no shopkeeper shall be allowed to go beyond the prescribed limits. “In case of any undue occupation, we shall act strictly so that the residents and commuters may not suffer. A similar drive shall be conducted in the next two days,” he added.