Traffic police issued 1.45L challans in 2022, earned Rs 8.26 cr

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 28

The Ludhiana traffic police has added Rs 8.26 crores to the exchequer of the government by issuing 1.45 lakh challans for various offences in 2022. In the corresponding period last year, the traffic police had collected Rs 8.91 crores by issuing 1,22,214 challans.

The details of traffic challans and penalties levied by the traffic police till December 27 revealed that Ludhiana residents committed maximum violations of driving without helmet (37,048), followed by wrong parking (33,985). Compared to last year, the traffic police have taken on the driving without helmet and wrong parking offences more seriously this year. In 2021, comparatively, 23,758 challans were issued for driving without helmet and 24,714 for wrong parking.

Challans issued for other violations commited by residents include 11,240 for disobeying traffic signals, 9,135 for using unauthorised number plates, 8,569 for tripple riding, 8,320 for driving without licence, 6,602 for driving on the wrong side, 4,921 for using mobile phone while driving, 3,750 for driving without seat belts, 2,490 for jumping red light, 1,556 for using high beam light, 1,526 for usiong black film, 1,523 for modifying bike silencers, etc.

Despite most road mishaps taking place because of overspeeding, the traffic police have not issued many challans for overspeeding. As per the data, 716 challans of overspeeding were issued by the police this year, while in 2021 only 310 such challans were issued.

One major reason for minimal challaning of overspeeding is the lack of availability of speed radars with the Ludhiana police. Sources said now the police is set to procure new speed radars to ensure maximum challaning for overspeeding violations.

Additional DCP (Operations and Traffic) Sameer Verma said ahead of the New Year celebrations in the city, the police have intensified checking for the drunk and driving violation on the roads.

“Traffic police urge residents to follow traffic rules and do not mix drink with drive, or else the police will not levy heavy penalty but also impound the vehicles of offenders. Road safety is our topmost priority and we will do anything to enforce it,” ADCP Verma said.