Traffic police launch drive to prevent mishaps, keep check on violators during foggy conditions

Ludhiana, November 27
To prevent accidents caused due to foggy conditions, the Ludhiana traffic police have initiated special checks targeting over-speeding vehicles, drunk driving, unauthorised parking of vehicles on highways and other violations of traffic rules. Violators will be dealt with according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The special checking drive was launched on Monday.
As part of the campaign, challans will be imposed for drunk driving and over-speeding. The police will also take action against oversized vehicles operating without permits and also those vehicles transporting steel rods larger than the trailer dimensions.
Previously, ADGP Punjab had instructed police officials and traffic units to implement necessary measures to curb violations and prevent accidents during foggy days. The police have been directed to address unauthorised parking on national and state highways to mitigate the risk of fatal accidents. Additionally, it was emphasised that reflector radium tapes must be ensured on the rear side of commercial transport vehicles and tractor-trolleys.
According to ACP Traffic, Charanjiv Lamba, awareness about these instructions has been disseminated to transport unions, bus operators, auto and e-rickshaw drivers and field traffic staff.
