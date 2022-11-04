Traffic police to rope in schools, parents to curb underage driving

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 3

City traffic police and road safety experts held a series of meetings to deliberate on strategies to ensure transport safety and to especially involve school managements and parents of students in the initiative. As a part of the drive, the police have also intensified the challaning of school students engaged in underage driving by holding special nakas outside schools.

Rahul Verma, a member of State Road Safety Council, and ACP (Traffic), Charanjiv Lamba, visited Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines, on Thursday where a meeting was held with the school management and parents regarding the same.

Avoid traffic congestion outside schools Under the campaign, parents and schools will also be encouraged to ensure minimal traffic jams outside schools during the arrival and send-off time slots. Parents should avoid wrong parking practices outside schools. Schools can ensure that buses are used to board children on campuses to prevent traffic jams. —Rahul Verma, Member, State Road Safety Council

Verma said according to the latest amendments in the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, if any underage driver was caught driving a vehicle, a challan of Rs 25,000 could be issued on his parent/ guardian and the vehicle could also be impounded.

“The traffic police have already started issuing challans against underage drivers outside schools by setting up nakas. We want to make it clear to parents that if their child is not eligible for a driving licence, they should not give vehicles to him/her, or else they could have to bear heavy penalties,” Verma said.

Verma said now meetings with school management are being held with the motive to involve them in the road safety drive and most of the schools have consented to be part of this drive.

“Under the campaign, apart from discouraging underage driving, parents and schools are also being encouraged to ensure minimal traffic jams outside schools during the arrival and send-off times. Parents often resort to wrong parking practices outside schools which cause traffic jams. Schools should ensure that school buses are used to board children from inside the campuses to prevent traffic jams,” Verma said.

During a naka outside a private school yesterday, a minor student was found driving a scooter rashly and when the traffic cops signalled him to stop, he accelerated the vehicle and fled. The cops, however, traced the residence of the student today challaned him, also impounding the vehicle.