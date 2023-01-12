Traffic snarl-ups trouble commuters

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Payal, January 11

Commuters, including long-route truck drivers and families travelling from the national capital to the northern end of the state, were a harried lot as vehicular traffic remained affected at various places because of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Patients, elderly persons, children and families attending functions at resorts were among worst sufferers.

First day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Motoring remained stressful at National Highway 1 and almost all link roads exiting and entering it between Khanna and Sahnewal were affected because of the yatra.

Upset over frequent blockades on NH 1, Mausam Khan, a truck driver, alleged that the administration had failed to take adequate measures to minimise inconvenience to the public because of the yatra.

“I had started from Ambala at 6 am today and don’t expect to reach my destination at Ludhiana by midnight,” Khan said.

Anxious occupants of vehicles wait for resumption of traffic at the Khanna-Gobindgarh junction on the NH 1. Tribune photo

Gobind Singh, another truck driver, who had begun his journey to Batala from Rajpura at 12 noon, was upset that he could not keep his promise to deliver an assignment of wheat flour by today afternoon.

“I fail to understand why they have termed it Bharat Jodo Yatra. It should instead be called Traffic Roko Yatra,” he said.

Some families from New Delhi, who were travelling to pilgrimage sites at shrines in the North cursed the administration and organisers of the yatra for allegedly creating nuisance for common people.

“Can somebody tell the administration and the yatra’s organisers to gauze the trauma our kids have faced during their journey, which they earlier thought would be very pleasant,” said a Delhi-based women, travelling with two minor children.

While the family had expected to reach Amritsar by noon, now they would have to stay at a hotel in Ludhiana, she said, as the traffic had resumed late in the evening.

Motoring on the Khanna-Samrala, the Bija-Samrala, Pakhowal–Sahnewal, Payal- Ahmedgarh, Malaudh-Bija, and Ahmedgarh-Raikot roads also remained cumbersome as vehicles carrying office-bearers and activists of various units the Congress party from Samrala, Payal, Amargarh, Raikot, Dakha and Gill dominated these link roads.

