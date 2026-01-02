DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Traffic suspended as trans group creates ruckus

Traffic suspended as trans group creates ruckus

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:16 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A group of trans people created ruckus at Bharat Nagar Chowk after a car borne family refused to oblige with money as a token of New Year on Thursday.

Advertisement

Personnel at the Division Number 5 Police State have initiated a probe on the basis of a video clipping going viral on social media but no action was taken on the spot.

Advertisement

Passersby informed that a group of transgender people had created a ruckus at the Bharat Nagar Chowk when occupants of a car refused to pay them any money. The family tried to explain their situation as they were upset over something unfortunate in their family but the ‘kinners’ did not listen to them.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts