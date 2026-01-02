Traffic suspended as trans group creates ruckus

A group of trans people created ruckus at Bharat Nagar Chowk after a car borne family refused to oblige with money as a token of New Year on Thursday.

Personnel at the Division Number 5 Police State have initiated a probe on the basis of a video clipping going viral on social media but no action was taken on the spot.

Passersby informed that a group of transgender people had created a ruckus at the Bharat Nagar Chowk when occupants of a car refused to pay them any money. The family tried to explain their situation as they were upset over something unfortunate in their family but the ‘kinners’ did not listen to them.