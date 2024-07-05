Traffic violation: 559 vehicles challaned, Rs 94 lakh fine collected

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana July 4

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has cracked the whip on the violators of the traffic rules and has slapped a fine of whopping Rs 94-lakh on them in Ludhiana district during the past six months, officials have said.

Spearheading the sustained challaning drive, the RTO, Randeep Singh, has challaned at least 559 vehicles and impounded 353 vehicles, mostly heavy and including school buses, for various violations of the norms from January 1 to June 30.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana had earned the dubious distinction of being the most fatal district with maximum road accident deaths in the state during the past three years.

The RTO said ever since the challaning drive was intensified following the complaints of gross traffic violations, endangering the lives of commuters and passengers, especially the school children travelling in the school buses.

Taking serious note of the matter, he launched a special campaign to aware and educate the vehicles drivers about the traffic rules but those who failed to pay heed to the repeated warnings, were challaned under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“Challaning is a penal action. It is the last resort taken to save precious lives,” Randeep said.

Most fatal district

The gravity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that Ludhiana Commissionerate Police had reported a whopping 380 deaths in road accidents during 2021 against only 157 casualties, which account for even less than half, precisely 41.32 per cent, logged in the other two Police Commissionerates in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

The rising trend in Ludhiana was contrary to the trend seen in the state, which had recorded an overall decline of 4.5 per cent in road fatalities during the past three years.

Maximum black spots

Ludhiana also tops the state with a maximum of 77 accident black spots, of which 55, which accounted for 71 per cent, were located on National Highways.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.