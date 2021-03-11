Traffic violations galore, Rs 4 crore fine slapped on 61,000 offenders

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 11

Cracking the whip against traffic violators under a special drive to make roads safe, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have challaned almost 61,000 offenders of traffic rules and slapped a fine of around Rs 4 crore on them during the past seven months, the officials have said.

Not only the number of challans issued but also the amount of fine imposed on the violators this year was heading north as compared to the last year, the official figures have revealed.

Committed to providing road safety }We are committed to providing safety to commuters and many initiatives have been taken to make roads safer for them. However, no traffic violator will be spared and penal action will be initiated against those caught violating the norms. —Saumya Mishra, JCP

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Saumya Mishra, who till recently headed the Commissionerate Traffic Police as well, told The Tribune, here on Thursday that the Commissionerate Police had been undertaking a special drive against traffic violators, besides spreading awareness about traffic rules with an aim to make roads safe for users.

The official data compiled by the Commissionerate Traffic Police, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that as many as 60,725 traffic violators were challaned and fine amounting to Rs 3,97,51,450 was slapped on them for violating various traffic rules in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate limits from January 1 to July 31 this year. Besides, 1,735 vehicles of habitual traffic offenders were also impounded during this period.

The offence-wise break-up of the traffic challans issued this year indicated that without helmet driving topped the chart of violations with a maximum of 18,891 challans issued for the offence, followed by 16,646 for wrong parking, 4,565 for triple riding, 3,745 for driving without driving licence, 3,199 for driving on wrong side, 2,574 for using mobile phone while driving, 2,148 for driving without seat belt, whereas 1,504 vehicle drivers were challaned for jumping the red light.

Comparatively, 97,642 traffic violators were challaned and a fine of Rs 8,91,61,700 was slapped

on them in 2021. Besides, 3,056 vehicles of the habitual traffic offenders were also impounded during the past year.

In 2021, wrong parking remained the major traffic violation for which a highest of 24,714 challans were issued, followed by 23,758 challans for driving without helmet, 14,808 for driving on wrong side, 7,342 for driving without driving licence, 5,752 for jumping the red light, 4,325 for using mobile phone while driving, 2,923 for triple driving and 2,774 challans were issued for driving without seat belt.

Earlier, Rs 7,20,47,780 as fine was slapped on 1,48,356 traffic violators in 2020, 1,96,467 traffic violators were challaned on whom Rs 7,22,81,149 fine was imposed in 2019.

Exhorting motorists to obey the traffic rules, JCP Saumya Mishra said it not only ensures the safety of self and others on roads but also averts unnecessary litigation and financial burden that occurs after being caught while violating the traffic rules.

She said the Commissionerate Police had been holding traffic awareness and education camps in various parts of the city, which have the highest density of vehicles and traffic on roads.