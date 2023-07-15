 Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Giaspura Gas Leak

Says no monetary compensation can assuage losses

The sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole had claimed 11 lives in Giaspura. File



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 14

The tragedy was a lesson on how quantifiably insignificant everyday violations and delays in maintenance can mutate into an irreversible catastrophe that no monetary compensation and future preparedness can assuage, the magisterial inquiry report has said.

The committee of officers from multiple departments, led by SDM (West) Harjinder Singh, has conducted a probe into the major tragedy in Giaspura here, where the sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole on April 30 had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik had ordered a magisterial inquiry and had constituted a committee of officers, led by SDM (West) and comprising officials concerned of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation (MC), Deputy Director (Factories) and the Commissionerate Police.

In its report submitted to the DC, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the magisterial probe has submitted that it was evident from the facts furnished by multiple agencies that the particular stretch of the sewer was behaving quite unnaturally compared to upstream and downstream points.

“This is both on account of chemical composition of sewer water (pH, iron levels) and due to the absence of choking after heavy rainfall despite presence of sludge,” it noted.

The report pointed out that there seems to have been both a build-up of abetting conditions over time and a sudden trigger event, which could have led to this tragedy.

“The ruling out of either set of these factors cannot satisfactorily help explain the abnormal outcome,” it said.

The probe found that the factors that have built up over time may include sporadic industrial discharges, meat residue discharges, insufficient ventilation and sludge formation.

“The sudden trigger cannot be accurately determined,” it maintained, while stating that the rain of the previous day may have exacerbated the build-up factors. However, acknowledging the collaborative factors that could have led to this incident was relevant in terms of enhancing preparedness for the future and taking remedial steps to prevent future occurrences. “Hence, our findings focus on suggestive steps based on lessons learnt from the catastrophe,” the probe panel said.

It further stated that none of the above deductions negate the immediate need for certain remedial actions. The Municipal Corporation has already inspected and shut down connections of errant meat shops in the vicinity. Extra sewer vents have also been provided as a precaution. The report mentioned that the Punjab Pollution Control Board has issued notices of closure to some industrial violators in the vicinity of the event and show-cause notices have also been issued.

Report submitted to DC

