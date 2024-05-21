Train movement restored with immediate effect

Ludhiana, May 20
The Northern Railways have announced the restoration of all the trains on their original designated routes with immediate effect.
As per an official release, the authorities stated, ”It is notified for the information of the general public that the Kisan agitation at Sambhu station has been called off today. Consequently, all the trains are being restored on their proper route with immediate effect”.
Residents, especially the industrialists in the city, have heaved a sigh of relief. “We have already gone through tough times, everything was disturbed. We were not getting orders, the raw material reached late, dispatches were delayed for several days and buyers were reluctant to visit, but with this announcement, we feel relieved”, said Rahul Ahuja, former Chairman, CII.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IT professionals on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
The Punjab and Haryana government have also announced advanc...
Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon
Tewari says the real ‘udan khatola’ is Kirron Kher, who was ...