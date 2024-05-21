Train movement restored with immediate effect

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The Northern Railways have announced the restoration of all the trains on their original designated routes with immediate effect.

As per an official release, the authorities stated, ”It is notified for the information of the general public that the Kisan agitation at Sambhu station has been called off today. Consequently, all the trains are being restored on their proper route with immediate effect”.

Residents, especially the industrialists in the city, have heaved a sigh of relief. “We have already gone through tough times, everything was disturbed. We were not getting orders, the raw material reached late, dispatches were delayed for several days and buyers were reluctant to visit, but with this announcement, we feel relieved”, said Rahul Ahuja, former Chairman, CII.

