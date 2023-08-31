Train service to be disrupted between Lucknow, Howrah

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 30

The Railways has announced a mega-traffic block for execution of work relating to the re-modelling of Varanasi Cantt railway station from September 1 to October 15.

Many long-route trains operating on the Lucknow-Varanasi-Howrah section will remain cancelled or will be diverted to alternative routes during this period. Some other trains will be short-terminated and short-originated.

Cancelled Trains

The Patna-Jammu Tawi Archana Express (12355) has been cancelled for September 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 and October 3, 7, 10 and 14. The Jammu Tawi-Patna Archana Express (12356) will remain cancelled on September 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and October 1, 4, 8, 11 and 15.

The Tatanagar-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express (18103) has been cancelled for September 18, 20, 25 and 27 and October 2, 4, 9 and 11. The Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express (18104) has been cancelled for September 20, 22, 27 and 29 and October 4, 6, 11 and 13. The Kolkata-Amritsar Durgiana Express (12357) has been cancelled for October 3, 7, 10 and 14 while the Amritsar-Kolkata Durgiana Express (12358) has been cancelled for October 5, 9, 12 and 16.

Trains to be diverted

The Howrah-Amritsar Mail (13005) will be diverted on August 31 and from September 19 to October 14. The Amritsar-Howrah Mail (13006) will also be diverted to an alternative route from September 19 to October 14.

The New Tinsukia-Amritsar Express (15933) will be diverted on September 12, 19 and 26 and October 3 and 10. The Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express (15934) will take an alternative route on September 15, 22 and 29 and October 6 and 13.

To be short-terminated/short-originated :

The Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Begumpura Express (12237) will be short-terminated at Sultanpur from September 11 to October 16. The Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Begumpura Express (12238) will be short-originated from Sultanpur from September 9 to October 14.