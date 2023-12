Train services hit due to traffic block in Ambala Division

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 3

Northern Railways have announced temporary cancellation, diversion, short-termination, regulation and rescheduling of trains due to traffic block for Kalanaur yard remodelling at Kalanaur station on the Ambala Cantt-Saharanpur section in Ambala Division.

Regulation/Rescheduling

12053 Haridwar-Amritsar Janshhatabdi Express rescheduled by 120 minutes (Dec 3); 22424 Amritsar-Gorakhpur Express regulated by 20 minutes (Dec 30).

Cancellation 04532 Ambala Cantt-Saharanpur (Dec 3).

Diversion

13307/08 Dhanbad-Firozepur-Dhanbad Ganga Sutlej Express (from Dec 3 to 9); 15934 Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express (Dec 8); 14650 Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (Dec 4, 6, 9).

