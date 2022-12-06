Training camp held at PAU for budding entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

The department of processing and food engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a training camp on ‘’Entrepreneurship development programme in agro-processing’’ in association with Skill Development Centre for better livelihood to SC/ST candidates.

About 25 participants attended the camp, held under the aegis of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (PHET).

Dr MS Alam, principal scientist, highlighted the concept of agro-processing complexes in getting quality products, reducing post-harvest losses, generating employment for rural youth and achieving diversification in agriculture, besides improving economic and social status. He also emphasised on adopting honey processing activities. Dr TC Mittal, principal extension scientist, laid stress on using technologies for turmeric processing to get better economic returns.