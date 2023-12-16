Training camps at agri varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

The Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised training camps on “Bakery, Nutrition Garden and Mushroom Cultivation” under entrepreneurship programme for the Schedule Castes (ICAR, New Delhi) in Lalton Khurd, Thakkarwal, Dhaipai and Mansuran villages of Ludhiana district.

Dr Lakhwinder Kaur, Extension Scientist, highlighted the importance of mushroom cultivation, urging households to explore this avenue. She said that every family can grow vegetables and fruits at domestic level to cut expenditure, and ensure self sustenance. Around 40 citrus plants were distributed to the farmers. As incentives, participants received 40 kg of Dhingri mushroom spawn and 160 compost bags.

