Training course on beekeeping

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

As many as 12 beekeepers attended the five-day advance training course on Mass Queen Bee Rearing and Production of Hive Products at Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University under the guidance of Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education.

Dr Kuldeep Singh Pandhu, Associate Director (Skill Development), said that the course aimed at enhancing the apicultural knowledge of the trainees for diversifying the beekeeping.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, course coordinator, observed that the acquired knowledge will help the trainees in queen bee rearing on a large scale.