Tribune News Service

A total of 12 Agriculture and Horticulture Development Officers (ADOs/HDOs), district extension specialists and soil conservation officers participated in a two-day training course on ‘Irrigation Management in Horticultural Crops’ which concluded at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recently. Dr Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill Development), said it was important to make officers and scientists aware about exhorting farmers to adopt crop diversification by cultivating fruits and vegetables and use water judiciously by adopting suitable irrigation methods, for income enhancement. Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, professor of fruit science, said trainees were imparted theoretical as well as practical knowledge about new cultivation technologies for fruits and vegetables, nursery raising of fruits, and insect-pest and disease management in horticultural crops.

Two professors awarded major research project

Two professors, Dr Khushdeep Dharni, professor, business management, and Dr Rakesh Rathore, assistant professor, School of Business Studies, Punjab Agricultural University, have been awarded a major research project, ‘Relationship of Supply Chain Management and Venture Performance: A Study of Honey Bee Entrepreneurs of Punjab’ by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi. Dr Dharni, project director for the research study, said the supply chain management was an important determinant of venture performance and there was a pertinent need to assess supply chain management practices and skills of honey bee entrepreneurs in the state. There was an apparent need to carve out knowledge solutions for ensuring profitable growth of ventures undertaken by honey bee entrepreneurs, he added.