Home / Ludhiana / Training held for poll teams over election expenditure

Training held for poll teams over election expenditure

Additional Deputy Commissioner led the training
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:31 AM May 09, 2025 IST
To keep a tab on poll expenditure and adherence to the code of conduct during the upcoming Ludhiana (West) bypoll, the district administration conducted a comprehensive training workshop today for monitoring teams. The session aimed to equip poll staff with the skills and knowledge required to effectively monitor candidates’ election expenditure and enforce code of conduct guidelines.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rupinder Pal Singh, who led the training, emphasised that the Election Commission (EC) has set Rs 40 lakh expenditure limit per candidate for Assembly elections. He urged team members to thoroughly understand the methodology for calculating poll expenditure to ensure accurate monitoring.

“These teams bear the critical responsibility of tracking candidates’ and parties’ election expenses. This training is essential to empower them with the tools and techniques needed to perform their duties effectively,” Singh stated. He elaborated that the ECI has entrusted these teams with specific roles to ensure compliance with its guidelines.

To support their efforts, standardised rates have been fixed for all relevant items and flying squad teams, atatic surveillance teams, video surveillance teams and video viewing teams. These units will work collaboratively to strengthen monitoring efforts. — TNS

