Training in fish farming concludes at vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

A five-day training programme on fish farming was organised by the College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), to cater to capacity-building needs.

As many as 18 aspiring stakeholders from different districts of Punjab, including three prospective women aspirants, attended the programme. Training Coordinator Dr Vaneet Inder Kaur, Principal Scientist (Fisheries), shared the information.

A technical session was conducted by the coordinators Dr Abhishek Srivastava and Dr Sachin O Khairnar, Scientists, COF.

The trainees were apprised about the complete ‘Package of Practice’ with on-farm practical sessions, including construction and preparation of fish pond, seed quality and stocking management, water quality, feeding and health management, harvesting, processing and value addition, bio-security and food safety, and marketing strategies. An insight into potential fish farming entrepreneurial activities like feed manufacturing, processing/value addition, ornamental fisheries and aquarium fabrication, intensive aquaculture technologies (aquaponics, re-circulatory aquaculture system, bio-floc aquaculture system) etc. was also provided.

The trainees visited the Integrated Farming Unit of Punjab Agricultural University; fish farm of progressive farmer, Jasveer Singh, Karodian village, and modern fish market in the district for real time exposure to culture and marketing practices. The trainees were also updated about different capacity-building programmes and utility services of GADVASU, along with promotional schemes of state and central government. Technical pamphlets/booklets were also provided to the participants for reference purposes.

Dr Meera D Ansal, Dean, COF, said comprehensive skill-oriented training programmes are conducted by the college to equip the stakeholders with required expertise to take up aquaculture as an effective entrepreneurial endeavour.