Training on basic life support at GADVASU

Ludhiana, February 11
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in collaboration with CLIO Mother and Child Institute, Ludhiana, organised the hands on training programme on basic life support (BSL) for the students and provide them the tips how to save life barehanded and an emergency preparedness in a medical emergency. Dr Vikas Bansal, Senior Consultant, Paediatric and Paediatric Intensivist, and Dr Mehak Bansal, Senior Consultant, Paediatrics, demonstrated to students that under emergency circumstances they can lend a helping hand to a patient.
Dr Venus Bansal, Senior Consultant, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, delivered the lecture on advancement in medical sciences that can be adopted in the veterinary practices on small animals.
Dr SK Uppal, Dean, Postgraduate studies, GADVASU also shared his experiences with the participants.
