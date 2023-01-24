Training on 'Empowering dairy farmers by enhancing income'

Ludhiana, January 23
Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a training on “Empowerment of dairy farmers by enhancing their income” for scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). The training was an opportunity for scientists of the KVKs to update their knowledge on latest developments in dairy farming while simultaneously providing researchers with feedback from the farmers.
Vice-Chancellor Inderjeet Singh said scientists working in KVKs must make efforts to motivate farmers to acquire new skills and knowledge. GADVASU was ready to assist them with all possible means in the endeavour, he said. He said improved management practices for increasing production from buffaloes is also needed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...