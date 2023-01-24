Training on 'Empowering dairy farmers by enhancing income'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 23

Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a training on “Empowerment of dairy farmers by enhancing their income” for scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). The training was an opportunity for scientists of the KVKs to update their knowledge on latest developments in dairy farming while simultaneously providing researchers with feedback from the farmers.

Vice-Chancellor Inderjeet Singh said scientists working in KVKs must make efforts to motivate farmers to acquire new skills and knowledge. GADVASU was ready to assist them with all possible means in the endeavour, he said. He said improved management practices for increasing production from buffaloes is also needed.