DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Training on goat farming concludes at vet university

Training on goat farming concludes at vet university

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded its week-long goat farming training programme, which drew enthusiastic participation from 31 trainees, including 29 men and two women, hailing from various districts across the state. During the valedictory ceremony,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:58 AM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants after the goat farming training at GADVASU in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded its week-long goat farming training programme, which drew enthusiastic participation from 31 trainees, including 29 men and two women, hailing from various districts across the state.

Advertisement

During the valedictory ceremony, Dr RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education, reiterated the university’s dedication to uplift rural communities through livestock-based vocations. He underscored the potential of goat farming as a tool for economic empowerment and sustainable development.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, course director and HoD, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, highlighted the programme’s comprehensive curriculum. Blending theoretical insights with hands-on training, the curriculum addressed critical aspects such as housing, nutrition, reproduction, healthcare, disease prevention, biosecurity, zoonotic threats and marketing strategies.

Advertisement

Baldev Singh Sandhu, a CM’s award holder in goat farming, shared his wealth of experience and hands-on insights into modern goat-rearing practices, which greatly enriched trainees’ understanding and boosted their confidence.

Dr Parminder Singh, Additional Director of Extension Education and Dr RK Sharma, Director, Regional Research and Training Centre, Talwara, also attended the concluding ceremony. They shared their expertise during the event and gave their valuable suggestions and lectures to the participants.

Advertisement

Amisha Arora, chief manager, Punjab National Bank, delivered an enlightening session on financial schemes and the loan process tailored to livestock-based enterprises.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper