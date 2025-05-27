Training on goat farming concludes at vet university

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded its week-long goat farming training programme, which drew enthusiastic participation from 31 trainees, including 29 men and two women, hailing from various districts across the state.

Advertisement

During the valedictory ceremony, Dr RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education, reiterated the university’s dedication to uplift rural communities through livestock-based vocations. He underscored the potential of goat farming as a tool for economic empowerment and sustainable development.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, course director and HoD, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, highlighted the programme’s comprehensive curriculum. Blending theoretical insights with hands-on training, the curriculum addressed critical aspects such as housing, nutrition, reproduction, healthcare, disease prevention, biosecurity, zoonotic threats and marketing strategies.

Advertisement

Baldev Singh Sandhu, a CM’s award holder in goat farming, shared his wealth of experience and hands-on insights into modern goat-rearing practices, which greatly enriched trainees’ understanding and boosted their confidence.

Dr Parminder Singh, Additional Director of Extension Education and Dr RK Sharma, Director, Regional Research and Training Centre, Talwara, also attended the concluding ceremony. They shared their expertise during the event and gave their valuable suggestions and lectures to the participants.

Advertisement

Amisha Arora, chief manager, Punjab National Bank, delivered an enlightening session on financial schemes and the loan process tailored to livestock-based enterprises.