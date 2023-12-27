Training on milk processing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

The Skill Development Centre at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted a training programme on “Soybean and Milk Processing” in association with the Department of Food Science and Technology.

As many as 23 persons attended the programme, held under the guidance of Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director of Skill Development, PAU, said with the starting of their own enterprises after receiving training, the processing of soybean and milk could provide food, nutritional and fiscal security to the trainees.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU