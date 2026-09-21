Training prog on Digital Census starts for field trainers

With the district administration gearing up for the second phase (population enumeration) of Digital Census-2027, a three-day training session has commenced for the field trainers.

The training session began at the MC Zone B office near Shingar Cinema on Monday under the guidance of MC Commissioner-cum-principal Census officer Ojasvi Alankar and MC Joint Commissioner-cum-city Census officer Vineet Kumar.

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The training sessions are being conducted in an interactive manner, with participants encouraged to raise queries and clarify field-level issues. Around 40 field trainers are participating in the programme. The training is being conducted by Alok Kumar, district coordinator and district master trainer from DCO Chandigarh, and Harmeet Singh, district master trainer. Superintendent Tarun Goyal among other civic body officials were also present during the training session.

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On the first day, participants were briefed about the introduction and objectives of the second phase (population enumeration) of Digital Census-2027, along with the roles and responsibilities of enumerators and supervisors. Special emphasis was placed on the mobile application and its relevant modules, including the basic workflow to be followed during field-level enumeration.

The training aims to prepare field trainers to effectively train enumerators and supervisors and contribute towards complete coverage, accurate enumeration and quality Census data.