Training programme launched

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 4

With an intent to sensitise and educate office-bearers and activists of various social organisations about maximising the use of resources for providing services in various fields, the local branch of Rotary Club has launched an elaborate training process.

While senior functionaries, including assistant governors, coordinators, presidents and secretaries of various bodies, are being trained for service in seven focus areas of service in inter-state level training sessions being organised by the council of governors led by district governor elect Ghanshyam Kansal, further training of enthusiasts will be held at the local level.

“Senior functionaries led by zonal secretary Dr Ravinder Sharma have already completed training at special sessions held at Kathmandu in Nepal and Zira in Punjab where an elaborate three-day training program for presidents and secretaries is being organized at Zirakpur from May 5,” said Ghanshyam Kansal, adding that senior sociologists and anthropologists had been engaged to impart the training.

Protection of the environment, growth of the local economy, supporting education, saving mothers and children, providing clean water, sanitation besides hygiene, fighting diseases and promoting peace were cited among seven focus areas of the NGO.