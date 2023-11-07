Training programme to empower women at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

The rural agricultural work experience (RAWE) students of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) hosted a training programme on the “preparation of bakery products” for the self-help group (SHG) women of the Nurpur Bet village. The purpose of this training was to share information, with the women belonging to rural areas, regarding the entrepreneurial training programmes run by the Skill Development Centre of PAU.

During the camp, Kuldeep Kaur, demonstrator, Skill Development Centre, imparted practical training in the making of bakery products such as cake, biscuits, muffins, etc.

Dr Kuldeep Singh, professor and head, Department of Extension Education, PAU, educated the women about self-employment opportunities in agriculture and allied fields by citing the example of Saras Mela at PAU, where rural artisans and entrepreneurs made substantial economic progress through the sale of their handmade products.

Dr Devinder Tiwari, appreciated the efforts of Kuldeep Kaur for helping self-employed entrepreneurs, who are earning a handsome amounts by making traditional handicrafts like phulkaris, pakhies etc.

Dr Lavleesh Garg, extension scientist, shed light on the Udyam Scheme of the Centre Government.

Sarpanch Sukhbir Kaur, who is running more than five SHGs in the village, inspired her group ladies to reap the maximum benefit out of the programmes run by PAU. She also appreciated the RAWE students for their efforts.

#Nurpur #Punjab Agricultural University PAU