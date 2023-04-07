Trains cancelled, rescheduled

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

Northern Railway authorities have announced the cancellation, diversion, rescheduling and regulation of some trains due to a traffic block in connection with the commissioning of an additional loop line and electronic interlocking on Rasuiya-Banthra stations of the Moradabad division.

Cancelled trains: 15011 Lucknow-Chandigarh Express (on April 8, 11); 15012 Chandigarh-Lucknow Express (on April 9, 12).

Diverted trains: 15654 Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express (April 7), 12588 Jammu Tawi-Gorakhpur (April 8), 15098 Jammu Tawi-Bhagalpur Express (April 11), 12332 Jammu Tawi-Howrah Express (Aril 9, 10).

These trains will run via Saharanpur, Meerut City, Khurja, Kanpur Central, Lucknow and skipping stoppages at Roorkee, Laksar, Moradabad, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Rescheduled Trains: 13152 Jammu Tawi-Howrah (April 8, 11) by 180 minutes at Jammu Tawi.

Regulated trains: 15211 Darbhanga-Amritsar Jannayak Express (April 7 to 11 for 60 minutes); 14603 Saharsa-Amritsar Express (April 7 for 60 minutes).