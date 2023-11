Trains continue erratic run due to protest

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, November 24

Though the sugarcane farmers had lifted their siege of the railway tracks near Jalandhar Cantt — it was part of their agitation — late last evening, most trains in the region were not on schedule today due to the agitation-related delays, cancellations and diversions. Railways officially stated that five trains were cancelled toda, three were short-terminated and one was diverted via an alternative route.

There was, however, some relief for the harried passengers as most of the long route trains were running behind schedule by up to eight hours.

Short-terminated/short-originated trains:

14609 Yagnagri Rishikesh-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkunt Express (at Ludhiana); 14645 Jaisalmer-Jammu Tawi Shalimar Express (at Ludhiana); 19611 Ajmer-Amritsar (at Ferozepur).

Cancelled trains

04503 Ambala-Ludhiana Express; 15708 Amritsar-Katihar Amrapali Express; 14618 Amritsar-Banmankhi Jansewa Express; 12408 Amritsar-Newjalpaiguri Express; 11058 Amritsar-CST (Mumbai) Dadar Express.

Trains running late

6 to 9 hrs: 14646 Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer Shalimar Express; 18101 Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar Express; 12332 Jammu Tawi-Howrah Himgiri Express; 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Exxpress; 16788 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Tirunelveli Express; 20848 Udhampur-Durg Express; 13307 Dhanbad-Firozepur Ganga Sutlej Express.

3 to 6 hrs: 18237 Korba-Amritsar Chhattisgarh Express; 13005 Howrah-Amritsar Mail; 15653 Guwaahati-Jammu Tawi Express; 12471 Bandra Terminus-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express; 12919 Indore-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express; 12318 Jammu Tawi-Kolkata Akal Takht Express.

1 to 3 hrs: 12483 Kochuveli-Amritsar Express; 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express; 11057 CST (Mumbai)-Amritsar Dadar Express.