Trains in Ambala division to be diverted on Jan 6, 7

Ludhiana, January 6
Northern Railways today said due to traffic obstruction in Ambala division, some trains would be diverted via alternate routes on January 6 and 7. As a result, these trains would skip some of their routine halts.
Trains to be diverted on alternate routes include the 12379 Sealdah-Amritsar Express (on Jan 6). It will be diverted via the Chandigarh-Sahnewal route. The 14649 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express (on Jan 6) will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sahnewal. Both these trains would skip stoppages at Ambala City-Rajpura-Sirhind-Mandi Gobindgarh-Khanna. Train number 04653 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Special (on Jan 6) will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sahnewal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra; here is the route
Yatra to enter Punjab from Shambhu border on Jan 10, to rema...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...