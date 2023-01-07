 Trains in Ambala division to be diverted on Jan 6, 7 : The Tribune India

Trains in Ambala division to be diverted on Jan 6, 7



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 6

Northern Railways today said due to traffic obstruction in Ambala division, some trains would be diverted via alternate routes on January 6 and 7. As a result, these trains would skip some of their routine halts.

Trains to be diverted on alternate routes include the 12379 Sealdah-Amritsar Express (on Jan 6). It will be diverted via the Chandigarh-Sahnewal route. The 14649 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express (on Jan 6) will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sahnewal. Both these trains would skip stoppages at Ambala City-Rajpura-Sirhind-Mandi Gobindgarh-Khanna. Train number 04653 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Special (on Jan 6) will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sahnewal.

