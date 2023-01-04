Trains to east to be diverted due to work

Ludhiana, January 3
The Railways has announced that some trains would be diverted, short-terminated/ short-originated and regulated to facilitate execution of non-interlocking work on Sathion-Azamgarh-Sarai Rani-Phariha section of the East Central Railway.
Owing to this work, the 14650 Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (journey commencing on Jan 2, 4 and 7) will be diverted via the Shahganj-Jaunpur-Aunrihar-Mau section instead of Shahganj-Mau. Besides, the 09466 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Clone Special (journey commending on Jan 2 and 9) will be diverted via the Phephna-Aunrihar-Jaunpur section instead of the Phephna-Mau-Shahganj-Jaunpur section and the 04651 Jaynagar- Amritsar Clone Special (journey commencing on Jan 8) will be diverted via Phephna-Aunrihar-Jaunpur-Shahganj instead of Phephna-Mau-Shahganj.
The 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special (on Jan 3) will be regulated for 30 minutes and the 14650 Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (on Jan 3) for 30 minutes.
