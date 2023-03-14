Trains to remain cancelled

Ludhiana, March 13
Northern Railway authorities have said that due to non-interlocking work at Sarai Banjara yard on Pilkhani-Sanehwal section in connection with DFCCIL (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd) work, some trains would remain temporarily cancelled, diverted and regulated.
