Sahnewal, once a quaint, tranquil town, has now become the commuters’ nightmare. Be it morning, afternoon or evening, the roads tell the same story. Long queues of vehicles, honking, jostling and chaos have become the order of the day.

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The situation is only made worse by the fact that traffic managers are mostly missing and when they are not, they are too few in number to efficiently direct traffic and dissipate congestion. “The traffic police are nowhere to be found. Generally, nobody is present at the chowks. If at all someone is present, it is just one home guard personnel struggling to manage hundreds of vehicles,” said Vijay Puri, a resident.

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“The unchecked traffic burden has pushed Sahnewal to the brink of collapse. The unrestricted entry of tractor-trailers, which was permanently banned by SDM’s orders, had to be lifted due to the laying down of 6-kilometre-deep pipeline from Bilga village to Ludhiana city. The town, which had heaved a sigh of relief due to the ban, is once again reeling under the weight of traffic. The heavy vehicles eat up most of the space, leaving light vehicles helpless to move,” said Rinku, another resident.

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“Only we know the hell we suffer through because of the never-ending traffic. Even if we start an hour in advance, we reach late. Our engagements, meetings and even medical emergencies are at the mercy of the queue. The link roads are also dilapidated and it is better to stand and wait in line rather than invite more problems. On one hand, the commuters are jostling for space, on the other, traffic cops are nowhere to be seen,” complained Harbans Singh Sains, a social worker, adding that the administration had been repeatedly approached on this issue.

“The administration is sleeping while the public suffers. We have begged for traffic lights at Sahnewal Chowk but to no avail. We have asked for iron poles to stop the entry of heavy vehicles, but nothing has moved. Many a two-wheeler riders have either been crushed or had narrow escapes. The length of the heavy vehicles restricts drivers’ line of sight and leaves them open to making poor judgements about vehicular movement. The turn near Sahnewal Chowk has proved to be fatal for two-wheeler drivers, cyclists and pedestrians,” added Maninder Bhola.

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Locals rue that the problem worsened after a flyover was built in the town on public demand. “We thought the flyover would bring relief, but little did we know that the town would be ruined by the entry of heavy vehicles. After the flyover came up, our daily life has turned upside down. One can never be sure when one will reach anywhere. Every urgent work gets postponed because of the traffic mess. It has been choking the town for years,” shared still another.

Multiple media reports have highlighted the issue in the past, but no action has been taken. When contacted, Ludhiana ADCP (Traffic) Sukhwinder Singh said he had taken note of the issue and would soon visit the spot to find a permanent solution to the problem.