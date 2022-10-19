'Transform martyrs' dreams into reality'

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 18

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan called upon the youth in general and students in particular to adopt the ideology of martyrs and freedom fighters in their lives to transform their dreams into reality.

While addressing a gathering of students, teachers and residents during concluding session of function held at Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Dental College Sarabha Sandhwan, the Speaker affirmed the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was poised to facilitate youths excel in fields of their choice and serve the nation by staying at their native places.

“Now when you have learnt all aspects of dental surgery and medicine, it is your turn to exploit your expertise for serving society in field of your mastery instead of working at inferior positions in foreign countries,” Sandhwan called upon passing out students of the college who had been conferred degrees in dental surgery.

Claiming that the Punjab Government was committed to development in fields of higher education, medical science, engineering and sports, Sandhwan advised the students to work hard and adopt high moral values as the future of the country was in their hands.

Referring to non-payment of scholarships to designated categories of students at higher education institutes, the Speaker said that he would impress upon the Chief Minister to expedite the process for release of scholarships without further delay.

#kultar singh sandhwan