  Ludhiana
Transformer collapses, industry alleges negligence by PSPCL

Over 100 units hit, claims trade association

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 16

After waiting for more than one year, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had finally installed a 160 MVA power transformer at Focal Point. But adding to the woes of residents and industry, today just as the corporation energised the transformer, it collapsed.

The industry at Focal Point has alleged ‘negligence’ on part of the department, which not only delayed providing a transformer in the area but the equipment collapsed just when it was about to provide a breather to the industry. Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings president Pankaj Sharma and vice president Sanjiv Gupta said the PSPCL had taken the full amount of deposits from the consumers to enhance the electricity load a long time ago.

The duo said, “Power cuts were imposed twice a week in the last two months to install the transformer. But just after energising the transformer, it failed and collapsed, causing a huge financial loss to the PSPCL.”

“Even after paying full charges to the PSPCL, the consumers will have to wait for indefinite period for new connections as well as for the enhancement of existing ones,” they added.

The association members said the PSPCL was again imposing power cuts for four to five hours daily to proportionately reverse the load, which it had transferred on the new transformer.

“The businessmen have to wait for another few months to plan their expansion programmes. The PSPCL should pay the interest cost of deposits that it had taken from them in the last two years in the promise of enhancing their electricity Load,” Pankaj said, adding that over 100 industrials units had been affected adversely due to this.

