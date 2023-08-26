Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

Sandeep Rishi, a 2015 batch IAS officer, took over the charge as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on Friday.

Assuming the charge at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Sandeep Rishi conducted a meeting with officials, including Joint Commissioners, Zonal Commissioner and Superintending Engineers.

Paramdeep Singh, a 2012 batch PCS officer, also took over the charge as Additional Commissioner, MC, today.

After taking over the charge, the MC Commissioner said transparency in administration, improvement of civic amenities, solid waste management, buddha nullah rejuvenation, revenue generation, Smart City mission and speeding up development works would be among his priority areas. Also, efforts would be made to increase green areas and reduce pollution levels in the industrial hub of the state.

Rishi also appealed to residents to support the civic body so that combined efforts could be made for sustainable development. He also urged them to support the authorities in management of solid waste and stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items.