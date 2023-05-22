 Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers : The Tribune India

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

‘Delayed transplantation will lead to higher yields, prevent dwarfism in crop’

PR 126 was the most popular rice variety among farmers in 2022, accounting for 22 per cent of the total cultivated area in the state.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

Experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised the farmers of the state to transplant the 25 to 30 days old nursery of PR 126 variety of paddy between June 25 and July 10 and 30 to 35 days old nursery of other rice varieties after June 20.

PR 126 was the most popular rice variety among cultivators last year, accounting for 22 per cent of the cultivated area, followed by PR 121 occupying 14 per cent area.

Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director Research, Crop Improvement, and Dr Buta Singh Dhillon, Senior Rice Breeder, PAU, said PR 131 was highly sought after in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, whereas PR 128 was popular in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Patiala districts.

Besides, PR 126 was the top choice of the farmers in all districts, followed by PR 131, which was in great demand in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda districts and was replacing PR 114.

In addition, farmers of Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Pathankot, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar preferred PR 130 variety which has been developed by cross-breeding PR 121 and HKR 47 varieties, said Dr Dhillon.

“Taking 105 days to mature after transplanting, it possesses long, slender, clear and translucent grains with high total and head rice recoveries. The variety resists the attack of all the 10 presently prevalent pathotypes of bacterial blight pathogen in the state and its average paddy yield is 30 quintals per acre,” he added.

Dr Mangat further said dozens of rice varieties have been recommended by PAU and these yield more during late sowing. These varieties were cultivated on about 70 per cent of the cultivated area in the state last year.

“As per the survey conducted by PAU, PR varieties yielded high when sowed near June 25, whereas PR 126 performed better when sowed in July. Their early transplanting resulted in lower yield due to high temperature and more attack of insect-pests such as false smut and sheath blight,” added Dr Dhillon.

During the previous kharif season, there was also a problem of stunted/dwarf plants. It was caused by a new viral disease called ‘Southern Rice Black-streaked Dwarf Virus’ (SRBSDV). The SRBSDV is transmitted by white backed planthopper (WBPH). It was noticed that stunted/dwarfed plants were comparatively more in early grown crop. As compared to about 16 per cent dwarf plants in the crop transplanted on June 15, dwarf plants decreased to less than 10 per cent and 1 per cent in the crop transplanted on June 25 and July 5, respectively.

