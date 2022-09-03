Transport employees demand regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union staged a protest at the Ludhiana Depot, Bus Stand, on Friday. They were protesting against the government’s inaction in fulfilling their demand for the regularisation of jobs of the contractual employees.

The president of Ludhiana depot unit of the association, Satnam Singh, said the gate rallies were organised at 27 depots in the state by the employees to mark their protest against the state government. He said on the one hand the government is making tall claims to regularise the contractual employees but ignoring Transport Department staff. He claimed that instead of regularising the jobs of contractual employees, the government is planning to recruit more contractual employees on outsource basis.

The union members Sukhwinder Singh Babbu, Jaspal Sharma and Daljit Singh alleged that the government wants to privatise the Transport Department to benefit private companies.

The union members said if their demands were not met, they would intensify the agitation and organise dharna in front of the PRTC main office in Patiala on September 6, in front of the PUNBUS main office in Chandigarh on September 13 and then outside the residence of Transport Minister Punjab on September 20. If the demands were still not met despite dharnas, they would later go on a three-day state-level strike.

#prtc #Punbus #punjab roadways