Transport employees up in arms

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 22

Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, PRTC and Contract Workers’ Union today held a protest at the local PUNBUS depot here against the non-fulfilment of their pending demands. The protesters alleged that their demands were not being accepted by the government even after a sub-committee had repeatedly recommended them during its separate meetings with Chief Secretary, Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar between December 2022 and June 2023.

Claiming that similar rallies were organised at all 27 PUNBUS depots all over the state, Shamsher Singh, the state general secretary of the union, said the government had assured them that most of their demands would be met. These include — five per cent hike in wages, amendment in working conditions, reinstatement of black-listed workers and pay-parity of reinstated employees. The government had then said that these demands would be met within 15 days, Shamsher added. He said the assurance turned out to be just another political gimmick and no action followed.

The union general secretary alleged that the authorities concerned were actively wooing private transport operators to add more buses and routes on the ‘kilometre scheme’ even as it was not a financially gainful proposition.

“We have told the state government to find a viable solution to this logjam without any further delay, in consultation with all stakeholders, latest by June 27, failing which the aggrieved contractual workers will be forced to once again resort to ‘chakka jam’ (strike of buses) and sit on dharna at the Chief Minister’s residence on June 28.”