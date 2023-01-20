Transport Minister conducts surprise check at bus stand

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 19

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday carried out a surprise check at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminus, here, and ordered the officials to challan and impound all buses plying without tax.

The minister accompanied by senior officials of Transport Department checked the documents of tourist buses parked near the bus stand complex and found most of these buses were without proper valid documents, including tax invoice, permit, tour programmes, passengers’ list and others.

He asked the officials of transport to challan and impound all defaulting buses. He said those not paying taxes would not be spared and strict action would be taken against defaulters.

Bhullar said the government would add new normal and Volvo buses in its fleet to ensure people do not face difficulty in getting buses.