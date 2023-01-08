Transport tender scam: Ashu's PA Indi sent to judicial custody

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 7

Duty Magistrate Raj Karan Singh today remanded Inderjit Singh Indi, the PA of former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in judicial custody in the alleged scam in the allotment of transport tenders in the grain markets of the state. Indi has already remained in police remand for four days.

He had surrendered before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) recently. He had been absconding since long and the VB had failed to arrest him. As proclamation proceedings were pending before him, he had surrendered. A number of other accused in the case are already behind bars.