Transport tender scam: DFSCs remanded in 2-day police custody

Ludhiana, November 23

Duty Magistrate Nirmala Devi today sent Faridkot district food and civil supplies controller (DFSC) Sukhwinder Singh Gill and Jalandhar DFSC Harveen Kaur to two-day police custody in the transport tender scam on Wednesday.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had arrested the duo yesterday on corruption charges.

Seeking remand, VB officials stated that the accused were members/conveners of the district tender committee at the time of allotment of tenders presently under investigation. They along with other members of committee were responsible to check the relevant documents attached with the tenders, including list of transport vehicles, but they had not verified the registration numbers of vehicles intentionally, as the numbers of scooters, motorcycles, etc., were mentioned in the attached list of vehicles.

Despite submission of wrong documents, the officers had allotted tenders to their favourite persons/contractors after accepting bribe money from them.

The Vigilance Bureau also pleaded that as per investigation, Sukhwinder Singh had taken Rs 2 lakh and an iPhone as bribe and Harveen Kaur had taken Rs 3 lakh as bribe from accused contractor Telu Ram in return of favouring him during tender allotments. So, the VB wanted to interrogate the duo to unearth the truth behind the entire scam.

A chargesheet has already been presented against former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, contractor Telu Ram and one another in the alleged transport tender corruptioncase.

