Transport Tender Scam: Ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s PA gets bail

Ludhiana, April 4
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri granted bail to Inderjit Singh Indi in the alleged transport tender scam in grain markets of the state, on Monday.
Defence lawyer Parupkar Ghumman said Indi had surrendered before the Vigilance Bureau on January 2. He has now been ordered to be released on furnishing surety bonds to the tune of Rs 50,000.
He was nominated by the VB in a case registered against the former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
