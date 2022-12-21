Transport Tender Scam: Remand of Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s PA extended

Ludhiana, December 20

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar today extended the police remand of Pankaj Malhotra, the PA of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for one day. Earlier, he was remanded in three-day police custody.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) claimed that the accused had confessed to have demanded Rs 10 lakh from contractor Telu Ram and accepted Rs 6 lakh as bribe and they wanted to recover the money. However, no recovery could be made because the accused was not cooperating in the investigation. Moreover, his properties were yet to be verified.