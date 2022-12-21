Transport Tender Scam: Remand of Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s PA extended

Ludhiana, December 20
The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar today extended the police remand of Pankaj Malhotra, the PA of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for one day. Earlier, he was remanded in three-day police custody.
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) claimed that the accused had confessed to have demanded Rs 10 lakh from contractor Telu Ram and accepted Rs 6 lakh as bribe and they wanted to recover the money. However, no recovery could be made because the accused was not cooperating in the investigation. Moreover, his properties were yet to be verified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh