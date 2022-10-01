Transportation tender scam: Wine contractor quizzed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

In the ongoing probe into the transportation tender scam, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) yesterday questioned the wine contractor, Neeraj Kapoor, who owns Param Wines.

Vigilance officials said a probe was being initiated to know if former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu invested his ‘Ill-gotten’ money into the liquor business.

Sources said the VB was also scanning the role of a prominent advertising firm of the city whose owner had close proximity with the former minister. The Vigilance Bureau was also likely to summon some close aides of the Ashu, who runs big businesses in the city.