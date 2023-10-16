Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

The police division 3 yesterday registered a case against a travel agent for duping 15 persons of Rs 5.48 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The suspects had been identified as Gaurav Kumar, alias Sahil Ghai, owner of Bright Visa Hub at Samrala Chowk.

Complainant Anita Singh, a resident of Maqsudan, Jalandhar, told the police that she had lodged a complaint against the travel agent in August 2022 and after long investigation the police registered a case against the suspect.

The complainant alleged that he had submitted 15 files of applicants, including files of his two children. The suspect had promised to arrange visa for every applicant and in lieu he had first taken Rs 3.67 lakh (Rs 24,500 of each file). Later, he again took Rs 82,000 and Rs 99,600 for processing the visa files.

“Since I believed that accused was a genuine agent, I gave Rs 5.48 lakhs to the accused for processing the 15 files of applicants. However accused failed to arrange any visa. I also requested the accused to return the money but he flatly refused,” alleged complainant.

ASI Pawanjit Singh said after registering a case under Section 420 (fraud) of the IPC and Section 24 of Immigration Act, further investigation has been launched in the case.