Travel agent booked for defrauding man of Rs 6 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

The police on Monday registered a case against a travel agent for committing a fraud of Rs 6 lakh with a resident of Machhiwara. The booked suspect has been identified as Gurjit Singh, a resident of Sherpur Basti, Ludhiana.

Complainant Ratan Kumar told the police that around seven months ago, he met travel agent Gurjit as he wanted to go the USA. The suspect had then told him that he would be first sent to Dubai. From Dubai, a USA visa would be arranged for him within a few days. The suspect had demanded Rs 8 lakh for the purpose. The victim gave Rs 3 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the agent.

The complainant said he reached Dubai and stayed there for more than three months, but the suspect failed to arrange a US visa for him. Seeing no hope, the victim returned to India from Dubai. After reaching India, when he asked the agent to return his money, the latter started making hollow promises. After several meetings, the suspect promised to return Rs 7.50 lakh in total and out of which he only returned Rs 1.50 to the complainant. The remaining amount of Rs 6 lakh was not paid by the suspect to the complainant till date.

Complainant said he lodged a police complaint in February this year. He said after over a month-long investigation, the police registered a case against the travel agent. Further investigation into the case was under progress.

