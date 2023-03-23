Travel agent booked for duping 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The Focal Point police have registered two FIRs against a travel agent for allegedly cheating two persons on the pretext of depositing college fees.

Two residents of Sector 32-A, Chandigarh Road, here, filed their complaints against the travel agent in December 2022. After inquiry, cases under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, Amit Kumar Ahuja, of Karnal in Haryana.

In the first case, Gurinder Singh complained to the police that his son Harshdeep Singh was studying in a college in Brampton, Canada, and his college fee was supposed to be deposited in November 2021.

He alleged that the agent had taken around Rs 6.10 lakh from him on the pretext of depositing the college fee but he did not deposit the same to the college. Later, the agent issued fake fee receipts to him.

In another case, Nitin Garg alleged that his son Harshit Garg was studying in a college in Canada and his college fee was to be deposited in December 2021. He alleged that the agent had taken Rs 22.10 lakh from him but he failed to deposit the fee.

SI Rakesh Kumar is investigating the case. The suspect was yet to be arrested in the case.